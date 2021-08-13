Sunesis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (VIRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its second quarter.

The Cardiff, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

Sunesis shares have climbed 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 9% in the last 12 months.