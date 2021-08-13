PGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $285.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $281.8 million.

PGT expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

PGT shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.