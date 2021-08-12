Business

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $21.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.7 million.

Precision BioSciences shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

Midday Business Report

Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Apyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 12, 2021 6:22 AM

Business

How a Midwestern farm family found the power of peas and changed American food

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service