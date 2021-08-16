How Kansas clean energy jobs are crucial in the fight against climate change

These 720 solar panels will provide enough electricity on a sunny day to power 80 percent of Maize Career Academy. The Wichita Eagle

After a brief stumble during the COVID-19 pandemic, clean energy jobs are beginning to rebound and are more important than ever in the fight to mitigate future impacts of climate change.

Now, experts say, all that’s left is to get federal and state politicians on board so the industry can expand.

“We need state lawmakers to stop putting up roadblocks to a cleaner economy and the jobs that come with it,” said Micaela Preskill, Midwest advocate at E2, a nonpartisan business policy advocate group.

The passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill last week could give a boost to clean energy jobs. However Democrats are looking to pass an additional bill, dubbed the reconciliation bill, that will provide more funding for climate policies.

“Creating jobs and helping our economy and our environment shouldn’t be a partisan issue and Midwest members from Congress, on both sides of the aisle, will be key,” said Preskill.

Kansas Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, who are both Republican, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying they were concerned about the $1 trillion price tag, considering the national debt.

“Too much spending, too much debt and too much inflation,” Moran said in a statement. “My efforts to reach a compromise were honest and sincere, and, unfortunately, we were unable to arrive at a bill I could support.”

The timing of the bill coincides with a recent release of the IPCC’s “code red for humanity” report, where an intergovernmental body of scientists found that climate change is “unequivocably and indisputably” human-caused, accelerated by fossil fuels and without dramatic, immediate action will cause catastrophic events. Among the immediate actions needed is a transition away from fossil fuels.

But Marshall and Moran have pushed back against voting for the infrastructure bill even with more clean energy job funding.

“This legislation is a gateway to Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar socialist spending bill that will raise our taxes, increase burdensome federal mandates, and continue to drive up the cost of everyday goods and services,” Marshall said in a statement.

Kansas is home to over 22,500 clean energy jobs, most of which work in energy efficiency, according to a recent report compiled by E2 and Clean Energy Trust, a Chicago nonprofit. Clean energy employs more Kansans than the number of lawyers, accountants, web developers and real estate agents in the state.

While Wichita and Kansas City are big hubs for clean energy jobs, about one-third of the state’s clean energy jobs are located in rural areas. Boosting small businesses, 60% of Kansas’ clean energy employees are operations of less than 20 people. 1 in 10 Kansas clean energy workers are veterans.

Clean energy is now one of the most affordable forms of energy in the world and investment in the sector is higher than ever, Preskill said. However, as the Delta variant spikes, the COVID-19 pandemic could continue to slow clean energy development.

“We have seen that the economy and the pandemic waves have been linked in terms of general economic growth,” said Phil Jordan, vice president of BW Research, a California-based market research company. “The same has been true for clean energy. It’s a big question mark in everyone’s mind as to what the year will look like.”

