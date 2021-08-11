Gadgets: Garmin dashcam, Monoprice headphones

Garmin has always been a technology leader, with almost any product they have introduced, so it's no surprise at the great performance of the all-new Garmin DashCamMini 2, which is part of the 2021 voice-controlled dashcam series, with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options

The first impression of the $129.99 Dash Cam Mini 2 is the size. Garmin refers to it as tiny right on the box. It measures just 1.23-by-2.09-by-1.14-inches, its just amazing what Garmin has packed inside, including a 140-degree field of view. The small size allows it to be almost entirely hidden behind my review view mirror.

An automatic continual recording is done with clarity during the day and at night with a 1080p resolution of up to 30 FPS. An adhesive mount, power cables, and a dual USB power adapter are included. On-board automatic video storage goes into a mircro SD memory card (not included) support at least 8 GB up to 512 GB.

There’s no on-board display on the Dash Came Mini 2. Instead, live view monitoring is done with the free Garmin Drive App (iOS and Android), which pairs with the DashCamMini 2 via Bluetooth. The app has loads of other features including live traffic, weather, video sharing and live parking availability as you near your destination.

On-camera controls are easy to use for formatting memory cards, pairing to a smartphone, and taking video snapshots. Voice control (available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, and Swedish) does many of the same and keeps the driver hands-free. With the Garmin incident detection, which fortunately I didn’t test this feature, once an incident is detected, the video from before, during and after the incident is captured and saved.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Garmin’s vault storage basic plan for 24-hour video storage is included. Options for upgraded plans include the standard plan, $4.99 monthly, which gives you seven days of storage. The advanced plan is $9.99 a month and will store videos for 30 days.

While all that is great, what got my attention is how fast and easy it was to get the dashcam running, just minutes from the unpacking to mounted and running on my dashboard.

The recording is done with a 1080p resolution of up to 30 FPS. An adhesive mount, power cables, and a dual USB power adapter are included.

Other Garmin dash cams in the new voice-controlled dashcam series include the Dash Cam 47 ($169.99) with HD 1080p recording and GPS. The Dash Cam 57 ($229.99) has HD 1440p and GPS, while the Dash Cam 67W ($259.99) has HD 1440p, GPS and extra-wide 180-degree lens captures cross-traffic details.[Text Wrapping Break]

https://buy.garmin.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Monoprice BT-600ANC over-the-ear wireless headphones are budget-friendly headphones ($79.99) and are still packed with every feature you’ll need.

I’m a fan of Active Noise Cancelling, and these lightweight headphones do a good job with that. It’s controlled within the modes of the headphones and work with the built-in microphones to cancel out unwanted background sounds.

With Bluetooth 5.0 for pairing to multiple devices, the Monoprice BT-600ANC headphones feature a 40-hour playtime with full USB-C charge, They aren’t waterproof but have Qualcomm aptX HD Audio, AAC, and touch controls. With the ambient sound mode to mute the volume, all you do is place your hand over the right ear cup’s multifunctional touchpad.

Cosmetically, they have a durable construction with an adjustable headband, which folds up to store in the included carrying case. Inside the padded ear cups are 40 mm drivers, which deliver the extended frequency range sound. Touch controls are responsible for controlling music selections, hands-free calls and volume.

The sound produced is good. It’s not fair to say these are the best headphones you can buy. But what they are meant to do and sound like, they do a great job, especially for the cost. The sound is clear, with a decent amount of bass, and certainly fits the need for portable headphones for students or anyone who needs them on the go.

If you’re looking for solid headphones, with good sound, a friendly price, and endless features, the Monoprice BT-600ANC is a great choice.

www.monoprice.com