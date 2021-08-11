Montrose Environmental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $14.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119 million.

Montrose Environmental shares have risen 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.44, more than doubling in the last 12 months.