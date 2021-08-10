Business
Shift Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.7 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $154.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Shift Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $170 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $575 million to $595 million.
Shift Tech shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.33, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.
