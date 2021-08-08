Marine base installs chargers in electric vehicle switch

A southwest Georgia U.S. Marine Corps base is installing charging stations so it can begin using more electric vehicles.

Officials at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany say it is one of a number of Georgia Power Co. customers getting aid from an $18 million fund that helps build the infrastructure necessary for electric charging stations.

President Joe Biden earlier this year mandated that military bases move toward all-electric vehicle fleets.

The base's fleet manager, Ronnie Williams, said the utility's fund is paying for two stations that can charge a vehicle in eight hours or less. The base eventually hopes to have 12. Williams said the base's public works branch will get electric pickup trucks as they become available through the General Services Administration.

Rules call for replacing current vehicles after six years or 60,000 miles.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The program will also allow the base to buy two plug-in hybrid vehicles, which can travel short distances on battery power before switching over to gasoline.

The Georgia Public Service Commission authorized the fund.

Georgia Power earlier built a solar farm at the 5,000-employee base, home to the Marine Corps Logistics Command