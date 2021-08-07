Business

Grains mixed, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.25 cents at $7.2050 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $5.5575 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 11 cents at $4.66 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $14.6025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was lost 1.75 cents at $1.2215 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.35 cents at $1.5767 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .08 cent at $1.0897 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Correction: Earns-Marchex story

August 07, 2021 8:45 AM

Business

South Carolina’s back-to-school sales tax holiday underway

August 07, 2021 8:44 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service