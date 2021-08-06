Business

Islanders, defenseman Adam Pelech agree on 8-year contract

The Associated Press

EAST MEADOW, N.Y.

The New York Islanders and defenseman Adam Pelech agreed Friday on an eight-year contract.

The team did not disclose financial terms.

Pelech, who turns 27 this month, had four goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season. He added a goal and four assists in 19 Stanley Cup playoff games in helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive year.

He finished second on the Islanders in total ice time during the 2021 playoffs. He also ranks second on the team in that category during the Islanders' last three consecutive playoff years, encompassing nine rounds and 49 games.

The Islanders selected Pelech in the third round of the 2012 NHL draft. He has 16 goals and 59 assists in 303 career NHL games along with two goals and 10 assists in 48 career playoff games.

