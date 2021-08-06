PennyMac Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $38.1 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period.

PennyMac Mortgage shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.60, a climb of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.