Business

PennyMac Mortgage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $38.1 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $121.6 million in the period.

PennyMac Mortgage shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.60, a climb of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

Midday Business Report

Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:03 AM

Business

Cardiff Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 4:03 AM

News

Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

August 06, 2021 4:03 AM

Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

August 06, 2021 4:03 AM

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

August 06, 2021 4:03 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service