Envestnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $288.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Envestnet said it expects revenue in the range of $298 million to $300.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.35 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.17 billion.

Envestnet shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $74.53, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.