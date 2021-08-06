Business

PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $204.2 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $2.94 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $742.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.2 million.

PennyMac shares have declined slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.48, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.

