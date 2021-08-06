Business

Lions Gate: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $45.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The motion picture producer and distributor posted revenue of $901.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $886.2 million.

Lions Gate shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.71, a rise of 83% in the last 12 months.

    
