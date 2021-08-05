Business
ResMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $195.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.35 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.
The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $876.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $781.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $474.5 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.2 billion.
ResMed shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $267.38, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.
Comments