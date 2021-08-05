Zix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Zix Corp. (ZIXI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The e-mail encryption company posted revenue of $62.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zix expects its per-share earnings to be 15 cents.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64 million to $64.4 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zix expects full-year earnings in the range of 58 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $253.1 million to $253.9 million.

Zix shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4.5% in the last 12 months.