Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $497.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.39. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $5.58 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $18 billion to $19 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 75% in the last 12 months.

