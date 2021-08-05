Penn National Gaming: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $198.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.17.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Penn National Gaming shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 77% in the last 12 months.