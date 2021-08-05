Amicus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Business

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $71.3 million.

Amicus Therapeutics shares have fallen 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 35% in the last 12 months.

