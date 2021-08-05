Business

Aravive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Aravive, Inc. (ARAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.06. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.

Midday Business Report

Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 6:19 AM

Business

Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 6:18 AM

Business

NC House budget writers start unveiling spending proposals

August 05, 2021 6:16 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service