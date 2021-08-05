Business

BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $50 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.4 million.

BioCryst shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.

