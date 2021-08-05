Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $391,000 in the period.

Chimerix shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 94% in the last 12 months.