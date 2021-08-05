Business
Quanta Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $117 million.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.
The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.
Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.32 to $4.68 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $12.45 billion.
Quanta Services shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
Comments