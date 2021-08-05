Business

ChannelAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ChannelAdvisor Corp. (ECOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based e-commerce services posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, ChannelAdvisor said it expects revenue in the range of $41.3 million to $41.7 million.

ChannelAdvisor shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

