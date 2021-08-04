Seacor Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Seacor Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring gains, were 57 cents per share.

The operator of a fleet of marine support vessels posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.67. A year ago, they were trading at $2.42.