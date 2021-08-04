Business

Tutor Perini: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SYLMAR, Calif.

Tutor Perini Corp. (TPC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sylmar, California-based company said it had net income of 61 cents.

The construction company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

Tutor Perini expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2.20 per share.

Tutor Perini shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.97, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

