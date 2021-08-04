Cross Country: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $11.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $331.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cross Country shares have risen 85% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.44, more than doubling in the last 12 months.