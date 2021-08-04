Arcosa: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 60 cents per share.

The provider of infrastructure-related products and services posted revenue of $515.1 million in the period.

Arcosa shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.10, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.