United Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $23.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 57 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $155.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $153.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.24. A year ago, they were trading at $7.54.

August 04, 2021 6:20 PM
