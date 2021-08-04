Business

Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $96.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $3.07. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $3.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $427.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.9 million.

Encore Capital Group shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.82, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

