Rattler Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.4 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas services provider posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.6 million.

Rattler Midstream shares have increased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.09, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.