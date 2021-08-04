AxoGen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period.

AxoGen expects full-year revenue in the range of $134.5 million to $137.5 million.

AxoGen shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.30, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.