Blucora: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Blucora Inc. (BCOR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $31.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $254.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Blucora expects its results to range from a loss of 39 cents per share to a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $163.5 million to $168 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Blucora expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.52 to $1.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $855 million to $876 million.

Blucora shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.