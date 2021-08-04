Business

SPX Flow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

SPX Flow Inc. (FLOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The engineered flow components maker posted revenue of $381.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.1 million.

SPX Flow shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

