Castlight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The online health care software company posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Castlight said it expects revenue in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 1 cent to 3 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $135 million to $140 million.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.14.