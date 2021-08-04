Spirit Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $99.9 million, or 86 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 77 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $85.3 million, or 74 cents per share.

Midday Business Report Sign up for this newsletter for news and developments from the local business scene. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $164.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $164.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.7 million.

Spirit Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.24 to $3.30 per share.

The company's shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.90, a climb of 48% in the last 12 months.