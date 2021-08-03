Amazon warehouse opens for business in Republic, Missouri

Hundreds of workers are now clocking in at Amazon’s newest distribution warehouse in southwestern Missouri.

The 1.3 million square-foot (120,774 square-meter) fulfillment center opened for business Monday in Republic, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

According to Amazon, the facility in Republic employs more than 200 people with a starting salary of $15.50 an hour. The warehouse facility is located in the city’s Garton Business Park.

Amazon is the world’s largest online retailer and already operates more than 110 fulfillment centers across North America. The warehouse in Republic packs and ships big items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs, Amazon said in a written release.

Community leaders see the opening of the Amazon facility as the next step in the city's growth, which has seen its population nearly triple since 1990.

“We are excited about the opportunity,” Republic Mayor Matt Russell said. “They have been great to work with so far. We look forward to a great future of continued mutual success.”