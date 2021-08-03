Sabre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $245.9 million in its second quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $419.7 million in the period.

Sabre shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.