Equitrans Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.1 million.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $348.3 million in the period.

Equitrans Midstream shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

