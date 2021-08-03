Business
Xenia Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.
The Orlando, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $9.1 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.
The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 1 cent per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had a loss of $42 million, or 36 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust that owns hotels, based in Orlando, Florida, posted revenue of $152 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.7 million.
The company's shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
