AP source: Allen, Cavs agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) drives to shoot against Dallas Mavericks defenders Willie Cauley-Stein (33) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer to Allen, making him a restricted free agent. The team had until Aug. 1 to make the offer to Allen, a 23-year-old acquired last season in a trade from Brooklyn and viewed as one of Cleveland's core pieces. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File) AP

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract to remain with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday as free agency opened.

Allen, who was a restricted free agent, can sign the deal on Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because NBA rules prohibit teams from announcing deals until the league's moratorium period ends.

Allen joined the Cavs last season, coming over from Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden from Houston to the Nets. The 23-year-old averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds in 63 games for Cleveland.

The Cavs made signing Allen a priority this off-season, and the club was prepared to match any offers.

The easy-going 6-foot-11 big man is viewed as one of Cleveland's young foundational pieces. The Cavs are anxious to pair him up front with Evan Mobley, who was drafted third overall last week.

Allen spent three-plus seasons with the Nets, who selected him No. 22 overall in 2017 out of Texas.