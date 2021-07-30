Professional Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.3 million.

The bank, based in Coral Gables, Florida, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.5 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Professional Holding shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 94% in the last 12 months.