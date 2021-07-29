B. Riley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $75.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $2.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.85 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $336.8 million in the period.

B. Riley Financial shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $66.66, more than doubling in the last 12 months.