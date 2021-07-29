Hub Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $26.6 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $981.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.2 million.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings to be $3.50 to $3.70 per share.

Hub Group shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.85, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.