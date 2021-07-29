HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $7.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Asheville, North Carolina, said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $40 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.2 million, topping Street forecasts.

HomeTrust Bancshares shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 91% in the last 12 months.