Peabody Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its second quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 35 cents per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $723.4 million in the period.

Peabody Energy shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.