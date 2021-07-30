Omnicell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $20.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $272.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 94 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $281 million to $286 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.12 billion.

Omnicell shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.