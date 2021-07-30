Sonic Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $113.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $2.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.35 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

Sonic Automotive shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.