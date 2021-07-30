Business

Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DULUTH, Ga.

Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $282.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.88 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $9.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.3 billion to $11.5 billion.

Agco shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service