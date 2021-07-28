Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $82.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $3.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $523.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.07 to $3.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $524 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Littelfuse shares have decreased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.